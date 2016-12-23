Sickweather App Aims to Track Sickness Like Weather

AUSTIN, Texas—A new app aims to track sicknesses like the weather.



The Sickweather app uses an interactive map to show illness hotspots. It pulls information from social media to provide a real-time picture of where people are sick, and what symptoms they have.

"In my previous career I was mapping crime data, and I knew we could aggregate sources, you know, for crime data to track that, but one day I was sick with a stomach virus and I just wanted to know if something was going around or if it was food poisoning," said Graham Dodge, the app's creator.

Dodge said the app can be useful both for avoiding sickness, and for a rough diagnosis.

"You may have one symptom, and want to know what else is going around, or what other people are complaining about," said Dodge.

The app has also been able to predict the peak of this year's flu season. While Dodge said it's a mild year, he believes flu season will peak in early January. But crowdsourcing does have its pitfalls, by relying on users to self-report.

"I don't think I would put as much weight on these reports as I would by the CDC reports," said Dr. Rachel Osborne, pediatrician at Baylot Scott and White Health.

However, Osborne said she has seen similar cases showing up in her office as are being reported by the app.

"I feel like it correlated pretty well and gave a good picture of what we're actually seeing" Osborne said.

The app is available for free in the App Store.