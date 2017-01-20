Spectrum News

Weather Alerts
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
The new Travis County Sheriff has a new immigration policy for the department. Friday, Sheriff Sally Hernandez said her department will continue to cooperate with federal immigration officials, but her new policy directs deputies to focus on enforcing local laws and not on immigration enforcement.
