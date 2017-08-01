Weather Alerts
Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts Likely
A prolonged oil slump is leaving Texas with a grim spending forecast, and one top Republican lawmaker says budget cuts are now certain. Spending figures released Monday show that Texas won't escape the financial woes that Oklahoma, Louisiana and other energy-producing states have confronted following the oil bust. 12:55 PM
Frank Erwin Center Named One of World’s Top Grossing Arenas in 2016
The Frank Erwin Center has been named one of the top grossing arenas both in the United States and internationally. The ranking was named by Pollstar, the only trade publication covering the worldwide concert industry, in their 2016 Year End Special Edition.
11:55 AM
 Trump Picks Son-In-Law as Senior Adviser
President-elect Donald Trump's influential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join the White House as a senior adviser, according to two people briefed on the decision. He's taking a broad role that could give him sway over both domestic and foreign policy.
02:34 PM
Spectrum News Alerts
Zika Watch
TWC News Picture of the Day
SPECTRUM NEWS COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIPS
Souper Bowl of Caring
Download our App

TWC News Austin