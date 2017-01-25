Spectrum News

Weather Alerts
Abbott Warns Travis County Sheriff Over Sanctuary City Policy
Governor Abbott is calling for full compliance from Texas sheriffs when it comes to immigration policy. Wednesday, he threatened to fire sheriffs who don't cooperate with ICE. He also said he'll cut their county's funding. 01/25/2017 09:10 PM
Texas Lawmakers React to Border Wall Executive Order
President Trump's border wall is one step closer to reality. With the stroke of a pen, President Trump signed his Executive Order, officially calling to construct a wall along the Mexican border. Texas shares more than 1,200 miles of border with the country, but just 110 miles of it has fencing.
01/25/2017 09:53 PM
 Interim Austin Police Monitor Brings Wealth of Knowledge to Post
Austin's now has an Interim Police Monitor who hopes to build on Margo Frasier's accomplishments. Deven Desai says his background in law and labor relations makes the transition smooth.
01/25/2017 06:05 PM
