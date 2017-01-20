Weather Alerts
Women's March Austin: Estimated 50,000 Protesters March on Texas Capitol
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Austin Saturday as part of the Women's March movement taking place around the country. Our Carlos Garcia explains why many joined in the demonstration at the Texas Capitol. 06:39 PM
Millions Join Anti-Trump Women's Marches Worldwide
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches in the nation's capital and cities around the world Saturday to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged.
Updated 07:30 PM
 Travis County Sheriff Unveils New Immigration Policy
The new Travis County Sheriff has a new immigration policy for the department. Friday, Sheriff Sally Hernandez said her department will continue to cooperate with federal immigration officials, but her new policy directs deputies to focus on enforcing local laws and not on immigration enforcement.
Updated 12:00 PM
Spectrum News Alerts
Zika Watch
TWC News Picture of the Day
SPECTRUM NEWS COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIPS
Souper Bowl of Caring
Download our App

TWC News Austin