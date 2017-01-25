Spectrum News

Weather Alerts
President Trump's border wall is one step closer to reality. With the stroke of a pen, President Trump signed his Executive Order, officially calling to construct a wall along the Mexican border. Texas shares more than 1,200 miles of border with the country, but just 110 miles of it has fencing.
01/25/2017 09:53 PM
Austin's now has an Interim Police Monitor who hopes to build on Margo Frasier's accomplishments. Deven Desai says his background in law and labor relations makes the transition smooth.
01/25/2017 06:05 PM