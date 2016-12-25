Jewish Volunteers Work Christmas to Help Hospital Staff

GREENSBORO --- Most people who celebrate Christmas want to be with family for the holiday and the Jewish Community is helping make that happen. Volunteers from Greensboro's Jewish Family Services are among many filling in for Christian employees on Christmas so they can celebrate the holiday.

The group's been volunteering at Moses Cone Hospital on Christmas eve and day for nearly 40 years. This year, for the first time since 1978, Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas but volunteers say helping others is a great way to celebrate.